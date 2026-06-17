‘Widow’s Bay’ Creator Tells All After Explosive Finale

There’s a reason why Widow’s Bay has become the breakout horror-comedy hit of the spring.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys stars in the Apple TV series, which premiered its Season 1 finale on Tuesday night, as Tom Loftis, single father to mischievous teen Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) and mayor of the titular town where they live, on an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis in “Widow's Bay.” Apple TV

Like many mayors of coastal New England communities, Loftis is eager to attract tourist dollars. But unlike most coastal New England communities, Widow’s Bay is under a centuries-old curse: Supernatural creatures show up to cause chaos, and any native-born islander who tries to leave does not survive the trip.

Creator Katie Dippold, 46, wrote the first iteration of Widow’s Bay in the mid-2000s as a spec script to showcase her comedic sensibility. It got her hired on Parks and Recreation. From there, she went on to features, writing the screenplays for 2013’s The Heat, 2016’s all-female Ghostbusters, and 2023’s Haunted Mansion.

Katie Dippold, 46, created “Widow’s Bay’ after writing for the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” REUTERS/Daniel Cole

After rewriting the original script—and partnering with prolific TV director Hiro Murai—Dippold launched Widow’s Bay on Apple TV to widespread acclaim.

Now that the first season has come to its climactic ending, with a second season already in the works, Dippold spoke to the Daily Beast’s Obsessed about how she pulled off the impossible with her debut series.

I came across a 2012 interview where you talked about this dream project that you had tucked away called Widow’s Bay. What has it been like to see the show come together after literal decades?

The funniest thing to me is how different it is. What started as a comedic spec to show my comedy voice became something much bigger, and more dramatic, and cinematic. I felt like, back then, it was a great sample for my sense of humor, but I don’t think I would’ve watched that show, because as a horror fan, I want the stakes and the tensions to be taken seriously. The version from back then would’ve been a weekly show where you’re in the town hall, and there are comedic antics, and then if there was a scary thing, it would’ve felt more silly.

I didn’t feel right about doing it then, but I just always kept tooling away at it. I would think about different stories that I would want to see if this island were real, and then they would get scarier.

And then TV started changing. I would watch shows like Barry and Atlanta and see all the different kinds of stuff they were doing with storytelling, and it felt like the right time to start taking it seriously. I think it needed those kinds of shows to exist first before you could do this kind of show.

Now I feel very relieved I waited. I feel very lucky that I got the collaborators I did to get on board, like Hiro Murai. And I feel very fortunate to get the writer’s room that I got to really help bring this thing to life. There’s a lot of highs and lows in my career, and I feel like I learned a lot from the failures that helped get me here.

Since this is your first production as a showrunner, what is something that you learned from a previous TV job that has informed the way that you’ve worked on this one?

God, there’s really no training for it, because everything you do is going to be new for the first time. I feel like sometimes when you don’t know how difficult something is going to be, you’ll shoot for the stars creatively in a way that maybe you wouldn’t if you had a little bit more experience and bad memories of hard times on set.

I mean, having Mike Schur as a boss [on Parks and Recreation] was a great way to watch someone work and know that that’s the kind of boss you would want to be. He’s a very good person. He’s very smart. He was always the voice of the show. I’m very lucky I had him for a role model.

I think a lot of people who know about the trolley problem learned about it from The Good Place, and it comes up again in your season finale. You’ve already mentioned Mike Schur, who created The Good Place and is also the author of a nonfiction book about ethics. Did you talk about your trolley problem scene with him?

Gosh, I didn’t. A lot of this came from being frustrated with leadership and with how people talk about what’s going on. I don’t know how to articulate this, but I think there’s more nuance than conversations on Twitter allow. And I get frustrated when a leader just posts a flashy tweet, and I’m not sure what they’re actually doing and what they’re actually risking.

I knew going into the season that I wanted this dilemma to present itself, and I knew the whole episode was going to be Loftis struggling with it. I wasn’t sure exactly how it was going to pan out. It became a nice moral conundrum in the room, and that was very interesting. I was surprised how people responded with what they would do in that situation. I got a lot of people pegged wrong.

But to be completely honest, I didn’t even think about the Good Place version. I probably should have, but I really didn’t. I wanted Loftis to present it to Ruth in a way that he hoped would get him off the hook. He’s still trying to do the hard thing, but he’s still being a little bit selfish by presenting it to Ruth, hoping she’ll say, “Oh, of course you’ve got to do it,” because then he can get her permission. Instead, she’s like, “Oh, I wouldn’t pull it,” just to torture Loftis more. So that was the point of that.

Stephen Root and Kate O‘Flynn in “Widow’s Bay.” Robert Clark/Apple TV

What is it like to go through the casting process with the legendary Allison Jones?

God, it’s just nice working with someone like Allison who completely gets comedy. She knows what’s funny and who’s funny and she always has her eye out there, but she also really loves a great dramatic actor. She brought up Matthew Rhys. I think Matthew is one of the most amazing actors of all time. I love The Americans. He’s one of those people that just says everything with his eyes, but I didn’t know of him as a funny person. We Zoomed with him and he was so naturally funny. You could just tell.

Matthew doesn’t ever go for the joke, trying to be funny. I’ve seen that happen before, and it’s terrifying, but he never did that. He just played the truth of the scene, and he’s just also naturally funny and has pitch-perfect comedic timing.

It’s true. When we see the vandalized street sign in “The Inaugural Swim” and the tourist says she’s lost “unless this is D--khole Street,” he just defeatedly says, “It’s not.”

He’s so great at doing so much with so little, which is a real thing of this show. We’re taking a “less is more” approach. And sometimes that’s a risk, not doing a lot of jokes and hoping that the audience is on board for that, but I would rather take that risk than force a joke that takes the people out of it. I do think a lot of this is trusting the audience will want to lean in. With Episode 4, I’ve been so happy to see the response to the part where Rosemary says, “I have my qualms, is all I’m going to say,” and then Patricia [Kate O’Flynn] reacts and Rosemary says, “You told me to be supportive.” That’s never been a laugh-out-loud moment on set or in post, but it’s the funniest thing in the world to me. So I didn’t expect people to love it as much as I did, and seeing they have is probably one of the most rewarding parts of this experience.

Chris Fleming plays Todd in Episode 5, “What To Expect On Your Trip,” returning briefly later. How did he come to you for this role?

I feel like five of us came up with it at the same time. I remember Allison actually had put him on tape for Loftis, and it wasn’t quite the right fit, but I remember thinking, “Oh, he’s a very good actor and he’s doing something very interesting.”

So he was already in my head to somehow put in the show because I think he’s so special, and I had been thinking about him for the shaman. Then Allison also emailed, “What about Chris Fleming for the shaman?” And then even Apple emailed and said, “What about Chris Fleming for the shaman?” I think it was just in everyone’s head because everyone is obsessed with him.

When you were doing press for your movie Snatched, you talked about how important it was to you that it not be about the lead women’s romantic lives, and that’s true for Patricia as well. It’s friendship, not romance, that she’s most yearning for.

I really like this platonic codependent relationship between her and Loftis. Like in Episode 3 [“The Inaugural Swim”], when they’re talking about him picking up the hitchhiker [and Patricia interrogates him], I don’t look at that as romantic jealousy. I think that’s a woman who is like, “Oh, is my friend Loftis going to get distracted by some young woman?” I don’t think of that as a romantic moment. I think that they are two codependent friends. They have a nice situation. I think he means a lot to her, and that’s why, at the end of Episode 4, she’s so moved to be invited into the truck.

And so yes, I like platonic relationships and shows. I like someone longing for friendships. I think so much of my life growing up, all of the emphasis was on a woman finding her romantic partner to save the day. And that always made me depressed, honestly. So here we are.

Jeff Hiller and Kate O’Flynn in “Widow’s Bay.” Apple TV

When you have a scene like the genealogy rundown that Rosemary gives in Episode 9 [“Emergency Shelter”], I assume there’s a version that’s 10 times as long.

My God. That genealogy chart was the hardest thing in this entire show. It ruined every department’s life. We had one writer come up with this family tree over the centuries that really felt believable. And then it took the writers really thinking about accidents and tragedies from those different time periods that could have happened, so you could buy that this is how we got here.

Then the fun part was coming up with all the different jokes. I can’t remember who pitched “He tried to build his own submarine, and you can guess what happened.” I know it wasn’t mine. I just know I laughed so hard at that.

But then, my God, the logistics of it and making sure it tracked. I had this table in the production offices of this chart because if you had to change one thing, it had a ripple effect, and it was a constant stress dream of having to constantly fix this chart.

And then Props had to figure out a way to do it on the slide for the projector screen. So every time I made a change, they had to make a change. And then, God bless Dale Dickey for memorizing it. We didn’t shoot it in pieces. She memorized that entire thing. I can’t imagine that.

“Our History” is the departure episode, and mostly straight-faced. How did you decide how many jokes or even just lighter moments to leaven it?

In the room, we talked about just really wanting to lean into the horror and make it a dry, colonial horror piece. I know it’s what I would want to see, but still you don’t want to lose the Widow’s Bay of it all. So I knew it would be less humorous. It was such a fine line. The one thing I kept saying was, “You don’t want it to feel like Drunk History,” which by the way, I really like Drunk History, but it’s just different. Every moment had to come out of Sarah’s [Betty Gilpin] desperation. So even when she makes that joke, “He controls the weather, does he?,” that’s just a social horror that I feel like I have to deal with all the time, if I have to repeat a joke that then falls flat. When she points to her husband in the bed, it’s a big broad swing, but I feel like if it at least comes from her desperation, then you can still buy into what’s happening.

It’s intrinsic to the setting that Widow’s Bay has no cell phone service. Was this ever a problem once the show landed at Apple, famously a phone company?

I was sure they were going to come for us on that, and they never did. They got it. I have to say, they have really been supportive of this weird show and letting us do what we wanted to do. I really wasn’t prepared for that—it’s rare in this business that you’re delightfully surprised.

You said the version of the show that we’ve all seen has changed from your original pilot script. Was there anything you let go that you might try to restore in a future season of the show?

From the pilot, no. I will say what’s interesting is that the original pilot starts with Loftis knowing it’s a haunted island. And so this season is almost like a prequel to living on a haunted island. I don’t think there’s any one thing from the original pilot that I would bring back just because it’s changed so much. If you read that pilot, it makes sense, but it’s weird. The heart of it is the same, but it’s drastically different.

Finally, when I talked to Kate O’Flynn, I asked if she had any questions that I should ask you. She wanted to know if you’ve had a vacation since you finished.

Oh, that’s very nice. Oh my gosh, on set, my posture was like a question mark. There was something in the press that asked for photos of me on set, and I asked one of the writers and my assistant if they had any. When I saw them, I was like, “Oh, good God.” So I was furious at everyone. “You couldn’t get one good photo?” Apparently, I wasn’t giving much.

But yes, I did finally go on vacation. I went to Paris, Venice, and Positano, and it was a lot of fun.