Will Arnett Reveals Truth About His Divorce From Amy Poehler

Will Arnett finds rumors about a dysfunctional relationship with ex-wife Amy Poehler “f---ing hilarious.”

Arnett, 54, shared a few thoughts on navigating his post-divorce relationship with his comedy star ex in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “People think that they know” what the relationship is like between the former couple, who share two sons, Archibald “Archie” Arnett, 16, and Abel James Arnett, 14.

Poehler and Arnett divorced in 2016 and share two teen sons. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

“Over the years, I’ve read so many opinions people have,” the Arrested Development star said. “It’s f---ing hilarious to me how much s--- is just made up, and they have zero idea. It’s like, ‘Oh, you think you know what my life is?’”

The only truly alarming thing about Poehler, 53, being a surprise guest on his Smartless podcast earlier this year, which he hosts with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, was that their sons managed to keep it a secret from him.

“There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her,” he said at the end of Poehler’s episode in April, “which is weird because it, you know what I mean? But it’s great. I feel really lucky.”

Poehler and Arnett were married for nine years, from 2003 until their separation in 2012. Their divorce was finalized four years later in 2016. Poehler is now dating former New York Times editor turned podcast executive Joel Lovell, with whom she made her red carpet debut at the Oscars this year.

Both Poehler and Arnett have moved on to other relationships as they co-parent their sons. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arnett, who’s been busy promoting his first dramatic lead role in Is This Thing On?, is dating supermodel Carolyn Murphy, 51. But the exes described a pleasant co-parenting relationship during Poehler’s Smartless appearance.

Bateman told Arnett on the show, “The fact that you guys not only have raised these two kids so well, but that your relationship is so great and healthy—that you could do a f---ing one-hour podcast in front of millions of people and not have to fake anything. It’s pretty admirable.”

Arnett is currently daring model Carolyn Murphy, 51. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Arnett agreed, “I am really proud of it, and of course, things take a minute because everybody’s sort of adjusting to what it is. But I’m also very proud, certainly as parents, of what we’ve been able to do.”

He concluded on the show, “She’s the person I go like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this,’ or ‘Hey,’ whether it’s life or work… I seek her counsel because it’s important to me, because I trust her in that. She’s awesome.”