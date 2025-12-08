The inaugural podcast award nominations were announced by the Golden Globes today, and several eligible MAGA podcasters failed to make the cut.

Conservative podcasters, including Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Ben Shapiro, were snubbed in the first-ever podcast category at the Globes.

Rogan’s show, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been the No. 1 podcast globally on Spotify for six consecutive years, also leading Apple Podcast and YouTube’s rankings. The podcaster was one of 25 who made the shortlist for the new addition to the Golden Globes.

Ben Shapiro failed to be nominated for the inaugural Golden Globe best podcast award, despite campaigning for it heavily. The Ben Shapiro Show

Shapiro, who hosts The Ben Shapiro Show and was a also contender for the award, went as far as to campaign for the Golden Globe in November, acquiring Times Square billboards plastered with the words “For Your Golden Globes Consideration.”

The six nominees that did make the cut are Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, NPR’s Up First, and SmartLess by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Personality driven podcasts, including Alex Cooper’s 'Call Her Daddy,' made up the bulk of nominees. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

None of the political podcasts from the list were nominated. The left-leaning show Pod Save America was also dismissed, as was The Daily from the New York Times. NPR’s Up First was the only news-centric podcast to be included.

The final list of nominees elicited mixed reactions on X, with one user pointing out Rogan’s consistently large audience. Another user said he was shocked the voting committee got it right.

The Golden Globes unveiled the new podcast category in May.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, said in a statement. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 11 on CBS and Paramount+.