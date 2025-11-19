Rogan Brutally Mocks Trump Over Epstein Files Flip-Flop

Joe Rogan has mocked President Donald Trump for flip-flopping on the Epstein files.

The podcaster, who endorsed Trump last fall, is baffled that the president has gone from opposing the release of the files, which he called a “hoax” earlier this week, to now pushing for their release like he did during his 2024 campaign.

“I heard there’s no files,” Rogan sarcastically told the comedian Brian Sampson. “I heard it’s a hoax. And then all of a sudden, he’s going to release the files. I thought there were no files. He wants an investigation now. Like, what is going on?”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992. Screengrab

The conspiracy-crazed Rogan went on to theorize that Trump, like other politicians, was purposefully lured into a relationship with Epstein so some unknown group or individual could wield control over him and, thus, the country.

“I think this is a pattern that has existed forever in politics,” Rogan claimed. “They want you to be compromised when you get into any sort of a position, so they can control you. And I think these things like Epstein, and there’s probably a bunch of other similar operations that are being run.”

Joe Rogan suggested there may be a blackmail conspiracy at play regarding President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Joe Rogan Experience

He continued, “They provide you with, like, a really good time, or maybe you’re a high-profile, extremely wealthy individual, and it’s hard for you to get hoes, and some guy tells you, ‘Hey, we’ve got everything covered.’ You know, ‘You come to my island.’ You know, ‘What happens on the island stays on the island.’”

The Epstein files have become the defining issue of Trump’s second term.

The president’s stance on the issue has been all over the place, though his current “support” of a bill—which will require the DOJ and FBI to declassify files—appears to be about saving face, as even MAGA loyalists were refusing to drop the issue.

Wednesday’s episode is not the first time Rogan, 58, has criticized Trump over his suppresing of Epstein documents.

The podcaster accused Trump of gaslighting the public over the Epstein files in July, saying on his show, “This one’s a line in the sand because this is one where there’s a lot of stuff about, you know, when we thought Trump was going to come in and a lot of things are going to be resolved.”