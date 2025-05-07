Oh no, now they will never put the mics down.

The Golden Globes just announced that the organization is adding a Best Podcast category for the 2026 show, and the internet reaction to the news has been—as is typically the case with Globes winners—decidedly mixed.

Starting with the 83rd ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser, the Globes will officially expand the show’s scope beyond film and TV to include the biggest voices in audio, from the likes of Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience) to Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy). The members will nominate the shows for the award by pulling from the 25-most listened to podcasts of the year and narrowing them down to six final nominees.

In a statement released to the press, Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA, explains the reasoning behind the organization’s decision for the new category, saying: “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling.”

She continued: “By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

Despite the Globes’ reasoning, the internet, for the most part, does not seem thrilled with the new addition.

“Uh ok...” one person wrote on X, reacting to the news.

Of course, some people are pleased that their favorite podcasts like Tana Mongeau’s Cancelled and Emma Chamberlain’s anything goes will finally get the flowers they deserve.

However, critics are expressing concern that the addition of the new category will amplify the platforms of more conservative podcasters like Rogan and Megyn Kelly (The Megyn Kelly Show), whose shows regularly top the podcasts charts.

if i see joe rogan nominated for a golden globe i’m killing myself https://t.co/ZP0S4MGUvD — g* is thunderboltspilled (@N1NETY6S) May 7, 2025

Not to mention, the Globes’ decision could spark an even bigger wave of people starting meaningless podcasts, all thanks to the possibility of one day winning that little golden statue.

“oh please no, this will make even more people start a useless podcast 😭,” a user complained.

“Next thing you know, they’ll be handing out trophies for TikTok dances,” another commented.

Considering the Oscars recently announced their plans to add the “Achievement in Best Stunt Design” category to their future show, it’s possible the Globes were just feeling the pressure to do something new and different.

It’s fitting that they were the second award show to add a new category, as they are also the second most prestigious show, so, in a way, they were just following the natural order of things.