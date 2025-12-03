Joe Rogan Hits New Record as Spotify Reveals Most Popular Podcasts

Joe Rogan has been named Spotify’s most-listened-to podcaster for the fifth straight year, according to new data released by the streaming giant.

The Joe Rogan Experience clinched the U.S. top spot as Spotify released its annual Unwrapped marketing stunt, which sums up what listeners have been tuning into over the past year.

UFC commentator Rogan also cinched the top podcast spot globally for the sixth consecutive year running, also dominating Apple and YouTube’s lists, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2025, his show featured interviews with politicians, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. James Talarico, following a three-hour viral interview with President Donald Trump the previous year. The interview took place ahead of the presidential election, in which Rogan endorsed Trump.

Despite their bonhomie, Rogan has since been critical of aspects of Trump’s governance, including the president’s relentless deportation drive, which he called “horrific.” He also demanded the release of the Epstein Files, which Trump has since sanctioned.

Rogan interviewed Donald Trump in 2024 ahead of the presidential election. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Swedish streaming giant has enjoyed massive growth in its video podcast service, with viewership climbing sharply.

Spotify revealed that 24 of the top 50 podcasts on its rankings also include video, which it introduced in 2020, a one-third increase from last year.

Overall, 390 million people watched a video podcast, a 54 percent leap year-on-year.

Theo Von secured the second spot on Spotify Wrapped 2025 in the U.S. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

The podcast data only incorporated unique users who had listened to at least two minutes or 50 percent of a show, whichever came first.

Jordan Newman, head of content partnerships at Spotify, said, “When you look at 2025, it really showed that it’s impossible to argue that podcasting is a niche. I don’t think that would be possible without the massive video distribution we’ve had with podcasts.”

He said that video allowed podcast moments to go, “super viral,” Variety reports.

“It allows for some emotional resonance that wouldn’t be possible without video,” he said. “You can build a deeper relationship with the host on video.”

Overall, the top 10 podcasts this year were, The Joe Rogan Experience, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Crime Junkie, The Shawn Ryan Show, The Tucker Carlson Show, New York Times’ The Daily, Huberman Lab, and Good Hang With Amy Poehler.