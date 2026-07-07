Will Smith and His Wife’s Relationship Saga Just Got Weirder

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in together—two years ago.

“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

The superstar couple have been married since 1997.

In a 2023 interview with the Today show promoting the release of her memoir, Worthy, the 54-year-old actress revealed she and Will, 57, had been separated for the last seven years.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she told journalist Hoda Kotb at the time.

The memoir also detailed an affair between Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina.

In an interview, Alsina told The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing.”

However, Pinkett Smith denies this claim.

In 2025 an insider told People that the two “are still together,” but “have had separate homes for years.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star recently performed in Philadelphia to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4th.

An insider said that Pinkett Smith, “was there with him as she always is.”

Sources say Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living together for the past two years. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

The couple took a trip to Paris last month to support their son Jaden, 27, in his latest work as Louboutin’s men’s creative director.

According to an insider, the pair was focused on “family time,” which is “just part of what they do for each other… Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them.”

They are also parents to Willow Smith, 25.

Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

In 2023, the Red Table Talk Show host told the Daily Mail that Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, where he assaulted Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith, saved their relationship.

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” she said.

Appearing onstage alongside Pinkett Smith in October 2023, the Men in Black actor told an audience, “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”