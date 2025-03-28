Will Smith Raps About Oscar Slap in Flop New Album

Will Smith’s new album is looking to be more maligned than his 2022 Oscars slap.

On Friday, the Fresh Prince himself released Based on a True Story, his first studio album in over 20 years, and it’s all about confronting his past—literally.

From referencing his infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in the opening track, “Int. Barbershop — Day,” to expressing his devotion to God on “Beautiful Scars,” it’s clear that Smith is trying to reshape his public persona, offering a deeper look at the man behind the Hollywood image.

A noble goal. The only problem? The album doesn’t quite live up to expectations.

With its outdated production style and lyrics like “Will Smith is cancelled” and “The harder the fall, the higher you soar,” the album ends up feeling heavy-handed, earning the rapper some pretty negative reviews from fans and critics alike.

A review from the Independent criticized the album for featuring “quasi-inspirational songs that don’t bang,” describing the lyrics on the track addressing his Oscars slap as “groan-inducing.” Meanwhile, The Times declared that Based on a True Story was “missing charm” and required a “lighter touch” to be successful.

Similarly, Variety slammed the album for lacking the playful energy that defined Smith’s ‘90s hit Big Willie Style. The review noted, “Smith’s flow is no longer conversational, liquid, and silver-tongued; his lyrics are no longer convivial or directed straight to the heart and head.”

While critics’ reception to the album has been harsh across the board, Smith’s fans haven’t been much more forgiving, with many feeling disappointed with the final product.

I JUST LISTEN TO WILL SMITHS NEW ALBUM? LOL

No bangers. pic.twitter.com/KSfFXev12W — Tree Lawn Girl (@lizzielulu_) March 28, 2025

One Reddit user compared the album to post-Ryan Lewis Macklemore music, saying it “sounds like it would bump in the family car,” but ultimately feels dated due to its overproduced pop sound.

Another Redditor remarked, “I’m on track 2, this sounds like that Family Guy parody of Will Smith,” clearly not loving the album’s sound.

Some Smith fans, already expecting disappointment based on early reviews, have opted not to even listen to the album, convinced it won’t live up to expectations.

I’m not gonna listen to that Will Smith album. I trust ya’ll. — Essence 🐚🍯✨🧚🏽 (@EssenceSimmone) March 28, 2025

As the title suggest, Smith’s album is based on a true story. Unfortunately, it’s just a story that people don’t want to tune into.