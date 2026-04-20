A-Lister Roasts Bill Maher, 70, Over His ‘Buddy’ Trump

Bill Maher revealed that his good friend Woody Harrelson will make remarks on his behalf when he receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the rebranded “Trump” Kennedy Center in June—after the president tried to block him from getting the award.

“Woody Harrelson has graciously consented to be one of the presenters at the Mark Twain Awards on June 28th, where I will be receiving this honor,” the host shared during a conversation with the actor on a new episode of his Club Random podcast. “Unless Trump f---s it up again, which is completely possible.”

As Maher teeters back and forth between heavily criticizing Trump as “corrupt” and declaring him “gracious,” “charming,” and “one of the most effective politicians” alive, Harrelson quipped about the pair’s strange relationship.

Harrelson told Maher that he didn't want to talk about politics. Club Random/YouTube

“Isn’t it nice Trump’s allowing you in? Your buddy,” the Oscar-nominated actor joked.

Unfazed, Maher replied, “I loved it that they tried to block it there. And of course, I think he absolutely still could if he wanted to. So I’m just thankful.” In response to Trump’s apparent attempt to prevent him from receiving the prestigious comedy prize, Maher reiterated what he said on his HBO show Real Time, adding, “I respect the move.”

When news that Maher would be receiving the same award that in past years has gone to comedy icons like David Letterman and Carol Burnett, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast that the announcement of Maher as the Prize’s recipient was “fake news,” and that he “will NOT be getting this award,” before ultimately backpedaling.

Though Maher was briefly in Trump’s good graces after his visit to the White House last year—for which he received plenty of blowback—he’s since joined the president’s bad side again, despite new efforts to play nice.

Bill Maher will receive the Mark Twain Prize in June this year. HBO

Harrelson’s ribbing came after he insisted that he didn’t want to get into politics with Maher.

“Let’s just not talk about it,” he said earlier in the episode. “I don’t want to talk about Trump. I don’t want to talk about Biden.” Harrelson went on, “I’m an anarchist… I don’t believe in government. Government’s f---ed.”

Harrelson is a longtime critic of Trump, whom he commonly refers to as a “son of a b---h,” but insisted he didn’t want to talk politics with Maher on Monday. “I live in Texas, dude. I mean, it’s all day long,” he said. “I’m hanging with Republicans, and you know… just don’t talk about it.”

Ultimately, Maher just seemed relieved that someone had agreed to honor him at the ceremony. “I know that on June 28th, it’s going to happen. We’re going to be at the Kennedy Center,” he said, telling Harrelson, “I couldn’t be more appreciative, honestly, that you are doing this for me.”