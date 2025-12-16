WWE Legend Leaves Company Over Its Ties to Trump: ‘Final Straw’

WWE legend Mick Foley announced he is quitting the company because of its ties to Donald Trump.

In a shock announcement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the 60-year-old Foley said he would no longer appear in WWE events and would not sign a new Legends deal when his current contract expires in June. Foley cited Trump’s insensitive post about the murder of Rob and Michele Reiner as the reason for his decision.

Mick Foley announces he is leaving WWE. Facebook / Mick Foley

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months—especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’)—reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,” he added.

“I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me,” Foley continued. “But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’”

Foley has long been an outspoken Democrat and critic of Donald Trump. Bobby Bank/Getty Images

On Monday, Trump posted an unhinged rant about the beloved director’s murder, implying that Reiner brought it on himself by criticizing Trump.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” wrote Trump.

Hours before Foley’s announcement, the wrestler reposted Jack White’s criticism of Trump’s rant to his Instagram Stories and added, “How any of my WWE colleagues can stand by, let alone stand next to this man is beyond me.”

Mick Foley's criticism of Trump's Reiner post before his departure from WWE. Instagram / Mick Foley

Foley joined WWE (then known as WWF) in 1996 and fought under the name “Mankind.” He is arguably best known for a 1998 match vs. The Undertaker in which The Undertaker threw Foley off the roof of a steel cage, causing him to plummet 16 feet through the announcer’s table in a jaw-dropping stunt.

He is an outspoken Democrat, once acting as a surrogate for John Kerry in a WWE-sponsored debate. He also contributed to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

He also isn’t shy about criticizing Trump. In October of 2024, he criticized Trump’s threats to go after “the enemy within.”

In October of 2025, he needled Trump about the president’s desire for a Nobel Peace Prize, saying, “You will not be given the Nobel Peace Prize if you are seen as inciting tension, terror, and if you are seen zip-tying children and senior citizens, abducting day laborers just looking to do an honest day’s work. I don’t want to use the word ‘terror,’ but if people are terrified across wide swaths of the United States, in my opinion, that’s terrorism.”

Trump shaved Vince McMahon's head at Wrestlemania 23. George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Donald Trump’s ties to WWE are well-documented. Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon currently serves as Donald Trump’s education secretary. Trump himself is in the WWE Hall of Fame, and infamously shaved CEO Vince McMahon’s head at Wrestlemania 23.