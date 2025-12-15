Trump Posts Psychotic ‘TDS’ Insult to Murdered Rob Reiner

President Donald Trump has sought to blame Robert Reiner for his own grisly death, suggesting the Hollywood director was killed due to his own “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Hours after Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 68, were murdered at their Los Angeles home, Trump took to Truth Social to slam the slain director as a “struggling” man with “obvious paranoia” who may have brought his death upon himself.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The comments came as tributes poured in from Hollywood and across the nation following the news of the couple’s death.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating “an apparent homicide” after the pair was found in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The Reiner family confirmed the deaths through a spokesman. According to various reports, Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night on unspecified charges and is being held on $4 million bail.

But the President’s post was met with swift condemnation on Monday, with critics and supporters variously describing it as “despicable” and “heartless ”—even by the president’s norm-busting standards.

“This is both disgusting and expected. The Scumbag-in-Chief,” said former Republican Ron Filipkoswki, now the editor of MeidasTouch News.

Trump ally turned critic Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: “Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.

“This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” said the MAGA Congresswoman.

The Blacklist founder Frank Leonard noted: “Every single time I see something this far beyond the pale, my first thought is “yes he’s terrible but that can’t possibly be real. And every time I’m wrong. Every. Damn. Time.”

Even some of Trump’s loyal base was angered by the president’s remarks.

“Terrible post and I am a big Trump supporter,” wrote one person in response to the Truth Social Post. “Take it down!”

“I respect you so much but this was heartless and uncalled for,” said another.

Robert Reiner was a popular sitcom actor before he shifted to directing films, overseeing classics such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand By Me,” and “The Princess Bride.”

He went on to become a notable figure in Democratic politics, using his fame to advocate for issues such as gay marriage and gun reform. He was also a longtime critic of Trump, describing the president in a 2017 Vanity Fair interview as “mentally unfit” to be president.

His wife was a photographer and later a producer.

The pair married in 1989 and have three children: Nick, Jake, and Romy.

But news of their death shocked the political and entertainment world on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to reports of deaths at a home around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police identified it as Reiner’s residence and said that officers discovered two bodies inside. According to TMZ, the pair were the victims of a knife attack and had been found with their throats slit.

Their son Nick was arrested, according to online records from the LA Sheriff’s Department.

Former President Barack Obama said that he and his wife, Michelle, were “heartbroken” to hear the news, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement: “This is a devastating loss for our city and our country.”

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” she said.

Hollywood tributes also poured in. Actor Josh Gad described Reiner as “one of the greatest directors of our time.”