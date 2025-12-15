Rob Reiner’s Son in Police Custody After Horror Killing

The son of slain movie director Rob Reiner is in police custody after his parents were found dead at their California home.

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, were the victims of a knife attack during an argument at the Brentwood property on Sunday night, according to TMZ.

Now their son, Nick, 32, is in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept, according to online records. His bail is set at $4 million, according to arrest documents. Police, however, have yet to confirm this.

The same title reported earlier on Monday that one of the couple’s daughters found them at the home on Sunday night with their throats slit. She reportedly said another family member was responsible for the gory attack.

The daughter told authorities that the person “should be a suspect” because they’re “dangerous,” according to sources.

A source told the Daily Beast that the daughter who stumbled on the horrifying scene was Romy, 28.

Reiner was married twice. His second marriage, to Michele Singer Reiner, produced three children—Romy, an actress, Jake, an actor, and Nick, a writer and recovering drug addict who had been vocal about his strained relationship with his parents. He also adopted a daughter, Tracy Reiner, during his marriage to his first wife, the late Penny Marshall.

Following the incident, the family confirmed the couple’s deaths in a statement. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the statement read.

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner at an event in 2016. Rommel Demano/Getty Images

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

President Donald Trump had his say, too. He seemed to suggest Reiner, a vocal critic, died because of his “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In the unhinged Truth Social post, the president wrote: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump paid a classless tribute to Reiner hours after his death. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Not content with that, he raged on: “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Reiner became an outspoken political activist in his later years, speaking out against Trump and what he viewed as a form of fascism similar to the Holocaust that killed members of his family.

“I’m trying to push back as best I can in ways that I know how, and hopefully we can preserve democracy because it’s a 250-year experiment that has, in fits and starts, improved itself,” Reiner told the Daily Beast in September. “This is the first time I’m seeing this thing that is so difficult to hold onto, that is so ephemeral, being destroyed in less than a year.”