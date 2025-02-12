Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
How Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts
FOOL ME ONCE...
The world-famous rap artist bought local TV ads for his clothing site, then changed the site to sell only T-shirts with swastikas on them.
Joey McFadden
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Feb. 12 2025
5:55PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 12 2025
4:56PM EST
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Joey McFadden
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Industry News
‘SNL’ Alum Shocks With Confession About O.J. Simpson Episode
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Will Save the Flailing Marvel Universe
Nick Schager
Celebrity
How Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts
Joey McFadden
Celebrity
‘Real Housewives’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove ‘Multiple’ Brain Tumors
Liam Archacki
Hot Takes
The ‘Severance’ Masturbation Story Is Actually Important
Gayle Sequeira