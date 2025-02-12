Celebrity

How Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts

The world-famous rap artist bought local TV ads for his clothing site, then changed the site to sell only T-shirts with swastikas on them.

Joey McFadden
Breaking News Intern

Kanye West
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
