Odell Beckham Jr. has spoken out since police bodycam footage emerged of his dramatic November flight incident which saw him booted off a plane and arguing with passengers, describing his critics as “germs.”

The footage, which was released this week by the Miami-Dade Police Dept., shows the Rams wide receiver calling out one first-class passenger as “fat” and “ugly” as they plead with him to get off the plane. Prior, he can be heard apologizing to passengers as he refuses to get off the plane, forcing the entire American Airlines Flight 1228 to deboard instead. After the passengers tell him to remove himself, he tells them: “Fuck you.”

He then tells passengers: “Got life fucked up, I’m sorry. All you had to do was wake me up.”

It all started after an issue with Beckham’s seatbelt. Flight attendants are seen telling police, who boarded the plane, that the star was allegedly unresponsive when asked on numerous occasions to buckle up. They also claim he was not wearing pants, describing him as “belligerent and non-compliant.”

Beckham was eventually escorted off the plane by police while the rest of the passengers waited to get back on board. The plane eventually – after hours being stuck on the tarmac – was able to takeoff.

Beckham described the situation on Twitter as “comedy hour” at time but on Thursday night, Beckham broke his silence describing his frustration over the footage.

While he claimed he “WASNT there to be a rule breaker,” he then argued “That Fknn seatbelt ain’t saving a damn thing…. Just fly the plane and land it.” He said it was a simple error where he fell asleep after “intentionally stayin up to sleep thru the entire flight.”

“Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting,” Odell begins.

“Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.

“Krazy thing is since the SB [Super Bowl]. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. ‘They’ wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam.”

Beckham announced in February last year that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 17, just four days after the Super Bowl.

Odell continued: “But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But…..

“But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back.

“I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the (cheese emoji) board!”

Beckham then began replying to critics on Twitter who asked him why he just didn’t remove himself from the plane.

“How can u be told do somethin while ur dead asleep…….? Plz explain , can we bring in a doctor or physiologist?? Because if when I woke up they would have said “sir put on your seatbelt.” It woulda taken 5 seconds. But that’s not what happened and u weren’t there. Simple.

“Sometimes I just can’t let ppl walk over me. Less about being able to win because one thing I kno for sure is u can’t beat a bunch of twitter warriors.

“Lastly and ill take the heat for this…. That Fknn seatbelt ain’t saving a damn thing…. Just fly the plane and land it … WASNT there to be a rule breaker I just simply feel asleep while waitin an hr for takeoff after intentionally stayin up to sleep thru the entire flight.”

Odell continued to claim that he was berated by passengers and that the bodycam footage doesn't show the entire story.

He said the man he called “ugly” called him “Everything. But the n word. Stupid ignorant blasé blasé !!

“I can’t lie I was so mad…… bro really said everything but the N word to me… he had to get it … if him and the other white gentleman wouldn’t of looked to me with such and entitling manner. I woulda removed myself from the plane. That’s the real reason everyone had to get off

“My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in.

“Why would I randomly go off on someone I don’t kno or don’t care for at all,” he said.

“Like I was just attacking people on the way out! If@that was the case absolutely I get it! That would be Asshole behavior but ur not finna [sic] say whatever u want to me freely.

“Like im sorry….. but sometimes u cross my principles or moral code and it’s up…. Other wise I can usually always be the bigger man.”