Ohio Lawmakers Override Veto on Gender Affirming Care Ban for Minors

Ohio lawmakers on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill that would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

This move from the Republican-controlled state legislature will allow the original ban to go into effect in the next 90 days. Once in effect, medical professionals who provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender transition surgery may lose their licenses or face legal action.

DeWine’s veto wasn't exactly the win for transgender rights that it was first made out to be. DeWine intended to make way for his own series of “administrative rules” to serve as roadblocks for both minors and adults to receive life saving care, which he confirmed in an executive order on Jan. 5. His rules would require anyone seeking care to get the approval of a team of experts, including an psychiatrist, endocrinologist, bioethicist.

The new law will also prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on high school and college sports teams that align with their gender identity.