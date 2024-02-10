O.J. Simpson Swats Down ‘Hospice’ Claim Amid Reports of Cancer

O.J. Simpson has laughed off claims that he’s been moved into hospice care amid recent health struggles.

In a video posted to X on Friday, the disgraced football player happily greeted “X world” before challenging claims that he was receiving care designed for those nearing the end of their lives

“Hospice? Hos-pice!? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice,” he said laughing. “I don’t know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there, I guess like the Donald say ‘Can’t trust the media!’”

His video did not confirm or deny if he is suffering from a form of cancer. But his statement came as Miami’s Local 10 News cited unnamed sources to report that Simpson is undergoing chemotherapy following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a video shared on social media that went widely unnoticed last spring, Simpson revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer but said he had recovered. “Now in recent years, in really recent years I unfortunately caught cancer. And so I had to do the whole chemo thing,” Simpson said in the May 2023 video.

“I gotta be honest with you, I started smoking a little bit, a couple of puffs a day and I’ve only had nausea twice,” he said. “I’m over the chemo, but I only got nauseous on two occasions and it only lasted about two or three minutes.”

“I’m healthy now. It looks like I beat it,” Simpson said at the time, laughing. “I’m happy about that.”