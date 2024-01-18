NBA Star Josh Giddey Won’t Be Charged Over Alleged Relationship With Underage Girl
CASE CLOSED?
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey won’t face criminal charges in California after an investigation into whether he carried on a relationship with an underage girl, authorities announced late Wednesday. The Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement that it had completed a “thorough and exhaustive” investigation regarding allegations of Giddey’s inappropriate relationship, which first began circulating on social media late last year. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.” Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the girl and her family, told TMZ Sports that she was unsurprised by the outcome, since her clients had “chosen not to speak to law enforcement.” The NBA launched its own separate probe in November, with league spokesman Michael Bass telling the Associated Press that its review of the matter remained underway. Giddey, 21, had not commented publicly on the allegations as of Thursday, and has remained active for the Thunder.