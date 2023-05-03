Oklahoma Rapist Shot 6 in the Head Before Killing Himself, Cops Reveal

Oklahoma cops confirmed Wednesday that the convicted rapist Jesse McFadden massacred his wife, her three kids, and two teenage girls, revealing that he killed each victim by shooting them in the head before he turned the gun on himself.

All six had between one to three gunshot wounds in their head, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told the Associated Press, providing chilling new insight into the shocking crime.

Previously, cops had remained mum on what happened over the weekend, with grieving family members providing the little information they had.

The shocking ordeal began Saturday, when two teenage girls, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, went to McFadden’s house in rural Okmulgee County for a sleepover with his stepdaughter. The girls’ parents said they were clueless to McFadden’s criminal history, and their daughters had planned on swimming at a ranch before coming home Sunday evening.

Neither girl came home on Sunday, however, and their phones—usually trackable by the Life360 app—had gone offline. A missing person’s report was filed and thousands of Oklahomans woke up Monday to an Amber Alert blasting on their phones—announcing that Brewer and Webster were missing, and that McFadden was a person of interest.

The alert sent off alarm bells in neighboring Muskogee County, where McFadden was due in court Monday morning on charges that he sexted with a teen girl and possessed child pornography while he was in prison. McFadden, 39, previously did 16 years for a rape conviction.

The victim in the pending case said she received several ominous texts from McFadden on Sunday night in which he appeared to blame her for not dropping the charges after he got out of prison and turned his life around. “This is all on you for continuing this,” he wrote. “I told you I wouldn’t go back.”

The seven bodies were found on McFadden’s property on Monday morning.

“The evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself. Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was,” Prentice told the Associated Press. “I’m not going to express a theory because I follow the evidence, and I don’t have any evidence about what the motive was.”

Janette Mayo, McFadden’s mother-in-law, identified the remaining victims as her daughter Holly Guess, 35, as well as Holly’s children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

“They were all shot in the head,” Mayo told the Associated Press. “My daughter was shot multiple times.”