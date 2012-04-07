Olbermann on ‘Letterman,’ Palin on ‘Today’ Show, and More Viral Videos

Jimmy Kimmel’s Silverstone Kids

Alicia Silverstone grossed out the world when she put out a video of herself spitting food directly into her toddler son’s mouth. Watch as Jimmy Kimmel asks parents to serve their children prechewed food. It’s priceless.

Urkel’s Tearful Confession

Jaleel White, a.k.a. Steve Urkel, showed his sensitive side—well, overly sensitive side—after his performance Monday on Dancing With the Stars. Watch as the actor gets emotional while talking about his television past.

Katie Couric’s ‘GMA’ Debut

It’s been six years since Katie Couric hosted a morning news show, and yet it feels just like yesterday. Watch as Couric takes her place as co-host of Good Morning America (for the week)—and shows us just how hard it is to wake up for her call time.

Don’t Hate Me Because I’m Beautiful

“Women find nothing more annoying than someone else being the most attractive girl in the room,” says part-time journalist Samantha Brick. Her recent article for the Daily Mail is causing a Twitter storm of outrage that she says only serves to prove her point—women are jealous of her beauty. So is she a victim or a narcissist?

‘Kony 2012’ Creators Release New Video

Controversial or informative? Invisible Children followed its viral sensation with a “Kony 2012: Part II—Beyond Famous” YouTube flick meant to refocus its movement on warlord Joseph Kony’s crimes. So will this film prove to be as powerful—or contentious—as the first?

Behind the Scenes of Katy Perry’s Life

Concerts, costumes, and …divorce. Katy Perry’s 3-D movie promises to pull back the curtain on her path to success. Watch the trailer for a first glimpse at the drama.

Oprah: I Regret My Network

When Oprah admits a misstep, she really puts it all out there. Watch as the former queen of daytime TV discusses the “101 mistakes” she made when launching her Oprah Winfrey Network.

Reading Earns Street Cred

From Jane Eyre to The Iliad, literature gets a gangsta makeover in this viral rap video titled “B*tches in Bookshops.”

Sarah Palin: Co-Host With the Most?

Look who’s part of the lame-stream media now! The former VP candidate made her much-anticipated appearance on Today, but didn’t escape Matt Lauer’s awkward questions about her less-than-illustrious record and the GOP ticket.

Keith Olbermann: I Screwed Up

Genuine remorse or false humility? Fired TV anchor Keith Olbermann sat down with David Letterman on Tuesday and compared his time at Current TV to that of a beautiful chandelier without a house to live in.