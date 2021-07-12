One of the many films playing in Cannes this year is a Romanian movie called Intregalde, in which three young workers traveling from Bucharest are led (literally) down the wrong path by an old man claiming he is taking them to a sawmill. The path eventually becomes a dirty track and their car sinks into a great big muddy bog, and finally two people turn up who inform them that the old man is demented and the sawmill has been out of operation for years.

Thoughts of Intregalde kept returning to this reviewer during the screening of JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, the new Oliver Stone joint, which sees the veteran director, in a voice of utmost sententiousness, present reams of turgid documentary evidence to support his contention that JFK was… killed by… it’s unclear exactly, but anyway, the reason for the assassination is… never really given to us. But there was a big conspiracy! Look at this graph!

Stone is presenting this new film, made thirty years after his Kevin Costner-starring film JFK caused a big hoopla, as an explosive investigation into what really went down in 1963. Presenting the film in person in Cannes, Stone claimed that nothing less than the essence of democracy was at stake in establishing the true events around Kennedy’s killing. Yet what he has concocted reads more like a YouTube conspiracy video that might have been made by somebody called “OStoneWatchThisNow4TruthReJFK,” with abysmal PowerPoint-style graphics and talking head appearances by people who have certainly written books about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a subject which isn’t exactly lacking in crackpots.