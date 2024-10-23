Breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn is embracing her scars in a new SKIMS campaign.

Munn said on the Today show Tuesday that SKIMS originally approached her to promote their shapewear and leggings, and her scar wasn’t supposed to be featured in the ad. But when her makeup artist found it difficult to cover the scars during the shoot, she had an idea.

“I was looking in the mirror, and I just thought, ‘I’m done being insecure about my scars,’” Munn told Today host Savannah Guthrie. “So I went to the team of SKIMS and I said, ‘What do you guys think about showing my scars in this campaign?’ And they were so amazing and thoughtful and wonderful. And we talked it out and we decided to do it.”

Reflecting on the photoshoot, Munn said it was “really scary,” but that she’s glad she did it.

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023. She’s since undergone lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure and a double mastectomy. She also had breast reconstruction surgery, hormone suppression therapy, and her ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes removed.

The campaign coincides with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Munn wrote on Instagram that SKIMS will be donating a portion of the proceeds from bra sales to Susan G. Komen, a breast cancer advocacy and awareness foundation, during the last week of this month.

Munn said she hopes the campaign will inspire other breast cancer survivors.

“SKIMS is so iconic and associated with beauty and sex appeal, and cancer really doesn’t have that same connotation,” Munn said. “So I just really hope that other women who have gone through my same path feel a little better after seeing it.”