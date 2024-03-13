Actress Olivia Munn announced in an emotional social media post on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with an “aggressive, fast-moving” form of breast cancer that’s required four surgeries, including a double mastectomy.

“I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” she wrote.

Munn, a former Daily Show correspondent also known for her roles in TV series like Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom and films like X-Men: Apocalypse, revealed on Wednesday that she initially took proactive measures in February 2023, getting genetic testing and receiving negative results for all cancer genes including BRCA. But then two months later, she was diagnosed with Luminal B cancer in both breasts after a doctor determined her risk factors to be high enough to warrant an MRI.

Thirty days after a biopsy uncovered the cancer, she had a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she added. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John [Mulaney] for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” Munn continued. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Comedian John Mulaney, with whom Munn shares two and a half-year-old son Malcolm, commented on her post, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.”

The couple attended this past weekend’s Academy Awards together, where Mulaney presented the award for Best Sound.