Olivia Rodrigo’s fans opened up a can of whoop-ass on a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who dared to criticize their idol’s behavior in an iPhone ad.

“Just saw the new @Apple iPhone commercial,” John DiSanto wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “Young girl, filming with phone, dressed suggestively, keying a car, trashing a room and so on. Pathetic promoting this is how a young women [sic] should act.”

Last month, Apple released a video shot on an iPhone 15 Pro featuring Rodrigo performing her song “get him back!” The commercial does show the 20-year-old keying a parked vehicle, as well as her sitting in a car with the windows and windshield smashed, and throwing a lamp across a bedroom.

The backlash to DiSanto’s disapproval was swift and ruthless.

“This is really pathetic,” one Rodrigo stan replied, while another called him “such a loser.” A third said DiSanto should “cry into your juice box about it you big baby.”

One said they “wanna key his car,” while several called him some variation of a “creep” for describing Rodrigo’s outfit—a crop top and a skirt—as suggestive. A typical comment accused DiSanto of being a “pathetic creep,” advising him to “stop commenting on how younger people, especially women, should dress and act.”

Others just wanted DiSanto to “shut up.” One person, apparently upset, wrote simply: “You are a fart.”