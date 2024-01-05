Disgraced Olympian Oscar Pistorius was released from prison in South Africa on parole on Friday after serving almost nine years for the murder of his girlfriend.

The 37-year-old is now at home, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in an announcement Friday morning. His release comes nearly 11 years on from the night he shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp at his home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The double-amputee sprinter—who rose to international stardom as a Paralympic champion who went on to compete against non-disabled athletes at the London Olympics—was granted parole in November. Under South African law, he became eligible for parole after serving more than half of his sentence of 13 years and five months.

He is now subject to parole conditions until his sentence officially ends in 2029. He is expected to live with relatives and is not permitted to leave Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital. He’ll also have to complete community service and attend programs on violence against women and anger management.

June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, said in a statement that she accepted the law, adding: “There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We who remain behind are the ones serving a life sentence.”

“My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy,” she added.

At his televised trial, which became the subject of intense worldwide media scrutiny, Pistorius claimed he had mistakenly believed Reeva Steenkamp was an intruder hiding in his bathroom when he fired at her through the bathroom door. Prosecutors said he had deliberately killed the 29-year-old model and law graduate in a late-night argument.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide—a charge roughly equivalent to manslaughter—and sentenced to five years. Prosecutors appealed and the athlete was eventually found guilty of murder and his sentence increased.