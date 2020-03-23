Olympic Committee Member Says Tokyo Games Will Be Postponed

A longtime member of the International Olympic Committee said on Monday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An official announcement has not yet been issued, but Dick Pound said the event will likely be rescheduled for 2021.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today in an interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pound said the IOC governing body will convene in the coming weeks to determine how the 2020 Olympic games will move forward. “It will come in stages,” Pound said, adding, “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to commence on July 24, would be the first Olympics to ever be postponed.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach asserted that the games would not be canceled, but added: “Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games. The IOC wants to be part of the solution. Therefore we have made it our leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved, and to contribute to containing the virus.”