Black CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez Arrested Live on TV in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis arrested black CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez on live TV Friday morning—but a white correspondent who was also approached by police was allowed to stay in the area.

CNN’s live broadcast on New Day showed a group of cops in riot gear surrounding Jimenez as he clearly identified himself as a reporter to them. Jimenez calmly and politely asked the officers where they would like him and his crew to place themselves, then one officer told the reporter that he was under arrest without further explanation.

Jimenez’s crew, including a producer and a camera operator, were also placed in handcuffs, according to the network. The CNN camera continued to record as the crew was handcuffed, with police seemingly unaware that the camera was still broadcasting live.

Immediately before his arrest, Jimenez can be heard telling cops: “Just put us back where you want us, we were getting out of your way. So, just let us know. Wherever you want us, we will go. We were just getting out of your way while you were advancing through the intersection. Just let us know, and we’ve got you.”

CNN posted a statement Friday morning saying: “A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves—a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

CNN's Josh Campell, who also was reporting from the scene but not standing with the arrested crew, said he was approached by police but was allowed to stay in the area. “I identified myself ... they said, ‘OK, you're permitted to be in the area,’” said Campbell, who is white. “I was treated much differently than [Jimenez] was.”

New Day host Alisyn Camerota said to Campbell: “Josh, it’s just impossible not to note the difference, you are a white guy, Omar Jimenez identifies as black and Latino and—since the police didn't give us much of an explanation for what they were doing against the backdrop of these fires burning and of George Floyd’s death—it's just impossible not to note the difference here.”

The crew were reporting from the city following the third day of protests against the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed black man died after shocking footage showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

Protests on Thursday night and early Friday morning saw demonstrators take over the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct and set the building ablaze.