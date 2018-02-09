Omarosa Confesses She Wouldn’t Vote for Trump Again ‘in a Million Years’ on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

In vino veritas.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has followed up her attacks on Donald Trump’s “so bad” White House with a further declaration on Celebrity Big Brother: that she would never again vote for the President “in a million years.”

The former White House staffer’s attacks came after the show reportedly changed its alcohol policy in what appears to be a highly successful effort to get the housemates dishing.

The former winner of The Apprentice, who was fired from her role as an aide to President Trump in December, also bizarrely told Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on The Cosby Show, that her relationship with Trump was similar to that between Pulliam and Bill Cosby.

“Only you know the inner workings of your relationship to Mr. Cosby, that’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump,” she said.

Pulliam retorted: “It’s comparing apples to oranges…this man is running our country and being a voice of a whole country of people.”

Omarosa’s newfound volubility, TMZ is suggesting, may be explained by the fact that a bar has been installed on the set following a dramatic change of policy on the issue of booze.

TMZ reports that “the spigot is wide open and the cast is taking full advantage,” adding, “Omarosa, James Maslow, Brandi Glanville, Ross Mathews and the other houseguests” have drank every night since January 31 when they entered the Big Brother house.

Previously, the show would carefully ration how much alcohol was made available to house inmates.

There is little doubt that CBS is seeking to maximize coverage of the show through Omarosa’s descriptions of her time working with Trump. Other comments made by Omarosa on the show Thursday night were distributed to media in advance to build buzz for the night’s program.

As The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein reported yesterday, in a previously-released clip of the show, Omarosa tearfully opened up to E! correspondent Ross Mathews about her time in the Trump White House, saying: “I was haunted by tweets every single day, like, ‘What is [Trump] going to tweet next?’”

Omarosa said when she tried to question the president, everyone around him started “attacking” her instead.

When Mathews asked her, “Should we be worried?” Manigault nodded emphatically.

When he asked her to reassure him “it’s going to be OK,” she replied, “No, it’s going to not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

In reaction to the clip, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters, “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this is the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here... she has no contact now.”