OMG, I Want That House: Gramercy Park, NYC

There are only so many late night hosting time slots, and it doesn’t seem like the current reigning champs—Stephen and Seth and Samantha, Jimmy and Jimmy and James—are going anywhere any time soon. So instead of making endless lists about the line-up of celebrities you dream of peppering with questions while they’re sitting on your couch, pivot your TV goals to something a little more realistic: taking over the home of one of the greats. Who needs to work their way up to stardom when you can buy it by way of taking over Jimmy Fallon’s quirky Gramercy Park palace. The price? A cool $15 million.

When you live in a three-floor, 4,950-square-foot Manhattan flat, there are plenty of living rooms to entertain in. The best way to tell these spaces apart is to give them each a theme. Welcome to the “Saloon Room” that, true to its inspiration, comes with a fireplace, a vintage bar, and a massive antler chandelier.

We think this eat-in kitchen has enough seating to qualify as a genuine New York City diner. But unlike your favorite coffee-and-booth corner establishment, this one comes with a view. Whip up your kitchen’s daily special overlooking Gramercy Park.

The building was built in 1883, but was brought up to 21st-century standards courtesy of a recent renovation that still managed to preserve many of the original details (think woodwork and window frames).

Earning a key to the city is so 19th century. The real honor of the day is getting a key to Gramercy Park. A day at the park isn’t complete without a long lounge on a bench, while giving all of the commoners stuck outside the gates your most imperious look.

As would only be expected in the home of an entertainment king, this pantry can double as a recording studio. In its former life, it was a sound studio, and there is still high-quality sound proofing behind the whimsical wallpaper.

This colorful, quirky, and quaint decor is exactly the aesthetic you’d expect a professional funnyman to surround himself with. May we suggest you keep the “F” pillow on the turquoise couch as an ode to Mr. Fallon?

Just because you aren’t on TV doesn’t mean you can’t have a prime time-worthy wardrobe. Hope you have a few couture pennies left over after shelling out for your $15 million new pad.

This custom staircase goes from the seventh floor to the ninth, the scope of your new domain. This area, however, you will have to relinquish to the kiddos thanks to the hidden playroom beneath the stairs.

This bedroom room, one of six, is like stepping into a cloud. We assume even your depleted finances after making this big purchase won’t interrupt your beauty rest. A hefty price tag comes with a sweet dreams guarantee, right?

The home is complete with five bathrooms. This one has enough shelf space to hoard your most important end-of-the-world essentials: bath products to fuel months of self-care soaking sessions.

We are very quickly becoming team skylight, courtesy of these new overhead additions. Who needs a window with a view when you have plenty of natural light paired with quaint wallpaper landscapes to provide the scenery.

This building has some additional historical heft that’s not just tied to its age. According to the listing agent, it was considered the “first cooperative” in NYC. We think that merits a plaque: “This co-op board that’s been driving it’s residents crazy since 1883.”

We’re assuming this mini fireplace is mostly for looks given that it’s in the Kingdom of the Kids, a room where all of our childhood dreams have come to life.

Previous tenants of this Gramercy Park gem have done the hard work— slowly snapping up four neighboring apartments and combining them into one, three-floor stunner. Add in Jimmy Kimmel’s playful decor stylings, and you have yourself a new home that may just make you choose to return to that self-quarantine life.