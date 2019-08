In certain circles, collecting art is a measure of taste, of status…of one’s disposable income. But why spend part of your undoubtedly very large fortune on another canvas to hang on your wall when you can buy a work of art that you can actually move into. The famous Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has designed only one private home in the U.S., and for the price of a small masterpiece (a cool $5.25 million), you can call the Tsai Residence in Ancram, New York home.