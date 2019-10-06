OMG, I Want This House: Barnet, VT

There’s something delightful about the idea of farming…that is, if you’re not actually having to deal with the whims of mother nature, suffer through dawn wake-up calls to shovel manure, or, you know, actually harvest things. But the beauty of Point of View Farm is that, in this little slice of Vermont, you can choose to work the land or you can choose to just enjoy the view from your 196 acres. The $1.5 million price tag includes plenty of sumptuous living space and room to run around, the perfect property regardless of whether you plan to become a farmer of leisure or of labor.