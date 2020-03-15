OMG, I Want This House: Hood River, OR

In these dark times, it’s important to inject joy into every nook and cranny of life that you can. Tunes: upbeat pop on repeat; dessert: a little something sweet is non-negotiable; your home: inspired by the rainbow, of course. For $1,450,000, you can purchase this house on the banks of the Columbia River in Oregon and live everyday like you’re tripping through a kaleidoscope.

Why choose one color for your outer window frames when you can make each one its own special flower. If you mirror that multicolored aesthetic in your flower pots, staircases, and exterior walls, you can officially claim the label of local icon.

The natural wonders of the Beaver State surround this home. The Columbia River is its neighbor, Mt. Adams can be spotted from the roof deck, and state parks are all around.

It’s not always a good thing to develop a local reputation…but in this case, it’s well deserved. This architectural gem is informally known around town as “the rainbow house.”

A little interior decor that embraces the Memphis school of design is just what the doctor of color ordered.

Only show-tunes are allowed in a home this juiced up on happiness. Get ready to belt out tales of becoming popular, of embracing the grand life philosophy of hakuna matata, and of getting yourself into the rooms where it happens.

Now these are our kinds of cats…the ones who don’t require kitty litter maintenance.

It might be easier to get the kids to eat the required rainbow of veggies when they can see that colorful array mirrored in the kitchen decor.

Who can focus on what’s on the plate when there are so many things to take in all around? Now is the perfect time to pass off your sub-par chef skills as top class creations.

This neck of Oregon may be all about the great outdoors, but the Rainbow House doesn’t skimp on the great indoors. Across the 5,340 square feet, there are six bedrooms to redecorate in whatever colorful schemes you see fit.

Well, this is one way to wake yourself up in the morning. #whoneedscoffee

There’s a real chandelier theme going on in this home which just proves, you may be a scruffy outdoor adventurer on the Oregon trails, but you can still be a refined lady in the comforts of your own home.

Hood River is like the Interlaken of the Pacific Northwest—it is a hub of outdoorsy adventure. Activities on the local menu include but are certainly not limited to: hiking, mountain-bike riding, skiing, kayaking, white-water rafting, paddle boarding, windsurfing, and fishing.

And thanks to the unique environment—and location—of the city, you can ski and windsurf all in the same day.

The obvious place to hang the mother of all chandeliers is in the sunroom. Just wait for those sweet, sweet light beams to hit this baby like a very classy disco ball.

We’ve found the perfect location to set up a tasting of all the local craft brews you pick up after a day hitting the nearby wineries and breweries.

Hood River enjoys nine months of balmy weather, which means you will definitely be getting your money’s worth out of this gazebo and outdoor living space.

Fitting in is overrated. For just under $1.5 mil, you can let the Rainbow House be your guide to standing out in all your unique, multi-colored glory.