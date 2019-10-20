OMG, I Want This House: Malibu, CA

You’ve come to a crossroads in life. You’re ready to—choose your own adventure—retire, change careers, embrace a life of bohemian luxury. You’re thinking it might be time to invest in—yes, you’re actually going there—a mobile home, one with a couple bedrooms, one with a view, and one that, most importantly, is fashion. This is not a pipe dream; we have the perfect place for you. Welcome to your posh trailer park chateau which recently went on the market for a cool $2 million courtesy of fashion designer Betsey Johnson.