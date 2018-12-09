OMG I Want This House: Maui (Photos)

What’s better than coming in first? Coming in second…if the competition in question is becoming the second owner of this architectural treasure that is on the market for the very first time. Let’s get one thing straight: this isn’t a house, it’s a work of art. Everything from the architecture to the interior design, select furnishings to details like the dishes were created by the Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass. And now, this Maui masterpiece can all be yours for just $9.8 million (plus a little extra to throw in the art and decor…good taste, it turns out, isn’t priceless).