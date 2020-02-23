OMG, I Want This House: Palm Desert, CA

There is nothing like travel, jetting off to a new location and immersing yourself in the new sights, sounds, and characters. But that pastime is a little more fraught in this Our Era of Flygskam. That’s right, hygge is so 2019; the latest Swedish buzzword is all about saving the planet through flight shaming. Planning a trip to Marrakesh may not be in the cards this year, what with your effort to stay grounded, but buying a house in the California desert that masquerades as a Moroccan riad is doable for just a few hundred million dirhams…or $16.1 million to you stateside folks. Now all you need to do is pack the snacks and hit the road. CA or bust!

Palm Desert may not border the ocean, but you wouldn’t know you were in an arid land of Joshua trees and cacti when on the premises of Casbah Cove, where there are multiple bodies of water for your dipping pleasure. Long day crunching the numbers on your new mortgage? Retire to your in-home spa for a relaxing soak.

This is a mansion in California, so a twenty-foot outdoor movie screen and indoor theater is par for the course. But why would you put on the latest Oscar winner, when you can spend your evenings in the turquoise room taking in the dramatic views? (On second thought, a screening of “Parasite” may be advisable now that you’re a wealthy mansion dweller.)

The home, which took four years to build (true masterpieces don’t spring up overnight), is constructed around a traditional central courtyard liberally strewn with green fronds and refreshing ponds.

But this interior oasis has one feature not normally found outside of high-tech stadiums: a retractable roof. Here, the ceiling is more of a giant skylight, creating a natural ambiance no matter what the weather is outside. On those idyllic California days, you can roll back the roof and turn your courtyard into an outdoor garden.

Upstairs balcony, colorful tile accents, and some killer art? You’ve got all the trappings of a trip to Morocco, without any of the carbon emissions.

A life spent only in play does not get you a $16.1 million California riad…unless you have a last name that connects you to one of the titans of tech. #blessed. Good thing for the rest of us that there is a gorgeous office and library in which you can bring home some very lucrative bacon.

When you decide to build a home around a very specific decor theme, it’s important to go all in. For instance, if you find your inspiration in Morocco and name your mansion Casbah Cove, it stands to reason that you will turn one of your many living areas into a hookah lounge.

Any home in this neck of the woods is all about the great outdoors. Nearly a fifth of the square footage at Casbah Cove is en plein air living space. With weather this nice, a little snooze on the poolside chaise is more than encouraged.

Happy hours at sunset are a requirement on this scenic patio. Unfortunately, soirées in spaces this welcoming also have a tendency to bleed into the late-night hours. For those evenings, you have a spacious guest house in which to stash all party stragglers.

The listing agent describes the home as a “personal Eden.” Personally, we think Adam and Eve would gladly take a big bite out of the forbidden apple of jealousy for a chance to see this view.

We’ve already meandered past several dipping ponds, so now it’s time to talk about the main attraction when it comes to the ground’s water features: two—let’s say that again, two—full-sized swimming pools. A long, slim infinity number to trade laps for calories and a giant, 40-foot round beauty for activities of the more leisurely variety.

And while you are blissfully floating your days away, you can enjoy some 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains and Coachella Valley.

Sure, Morocco is fabulous and travel gives us life, but giving up those carbon emissions for this view is not a tough sacrifice. Don’t mind if we do.