It is the debate that has plagued vacationers for centuries: water or mountains? But consider this family squabble settled for good. At this Santa Barbara chateau, not only do you get views of both the majestic mountains and the glistening Pacific Ocean, but you can also enjoy them whenever you please. For just a little dough—OK, fine: 40 million big ones—you can make this your full-time paradise and stop living just for the summer.