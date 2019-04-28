OMG, I Want This House: Tybee Island, GA

So you’ve come into a little money—maybe honestly or maybe you robbed the Met Gala, we don’t ask questions—and you are ready to treat yourself to a little something special. Do we have the perfect prize for you! Sandra Bullock’s southern chateau on Tybee Island is on the market and it is the perfect little Georgia peach to hole up in for the summer. While you’ll have to shell out a few million for the privilege of following in Bullock’s footsteps, we hear those jewels you recently came into are worth a pretty penny. (Wink, wink.)