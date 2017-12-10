OMG, I Want This House: Villa Romy (PHOTOS)

Planning your next exotic vacation is fun and all, but during the busy holiday season, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to just jet off to your very own home on the French Riviera? The luxurious Villa Romy is not only a dream getaway with everything to offer—close to both sea and mountains, a natural paradise and a fashion mecca, and near France, Monaco, and Italy—it’s also the perfect Christmas gift for your favorite European princess wannabe. You’ll have the award for best gift-giver ever on lock this year if you gift a $6 million villa! We’re just saying…

