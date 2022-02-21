OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Hocking Hills, OH

Ivy Cottage, Hocking Hills, OH (Vrbo): The only thing that can conquer the doldrums of February—what is now known as the apparently universal feeling that “February is the worst”—is dreaming of all the places where you can frolic in the outdoors once the snow clears. Step one to making this dream a reality is to choose your destination or, more importantly, the place you will stay once you get there. Ohio might not be the first place that pops into your mind when you envision the setting for your Summer 2022 Wilderness Adventure, but that might change once you lay eyes on this little cottage and the lands it sits on. We don’t want to speak too soon, but you may have just found your next summer wonderland in a very unexpected place.

There are cabins, there are farmhouses, there are chalets…and then there are barndominiums. What is this new class of vacation home, you ask? According to the host of Ivy Cottage, a barndominium is “a cozy barn with a modern twist.”

We love a holiday home with carefully placed knickknacks even though they will only stay that way for about two minutes before the rugrats tear through the house high on sugar and vacation adrenaline and turn everything askew.

If you’re thinking, “whatever is there to do on vacation in the southeast corner of Ohio?” we hear you. With all apologies to proud Ohioans, we’ve had those very same thoughts. But, it turns out, there is plenty to do here if you are the sort who likes to commune with nature. Ivy Cottage is strategically placed near Hocking Hills State Park.

Among other things, this location offers 30 miles of hiking trails nearby where you can see cliffs, waterfalls, and even a legit cave.

After working up a sweat all day, the last thing you want to do is think about dinner. But may we suggest continuing the rustic adventure and taking your evening meal al fresco? Put the grill to work roasting some meats and veggies and get the fire pit going for a little warmth and s’more action for desert. Then, after finishing your evening of “camping,” you can repair inside to sleep comfortably in a real bed under a real roof.

The house is a cozy 1500 square feet and has plenty of space to lounge. But if you hear that number and think “that’s not nearly big enough room if I have to share it with my kids,” rest assured that it also comes with 13 acres of woods. So, feel free to kick the kids out to explore the home’s extended square footage in the great outdoors.

We love a good vaulted ceiling, especially when it combines a white shiplap ceiling with white oak beams. We imagine every time the word “shiplap” is uttered, no matter the time or place, Joanna Gaines’ ears perk up.

And you thought the Fixer Upper aesthetic stayed within the borders of Texas! This home might not be the brainchild of Chip and Joanna Gaines, but you would be forgiven for assuming they have an Ohio cousin with the exact same aesthetic given the presence of shiplap and sliding barn doors. Though a striking black exterior gives Ivy Cottage a little more of an edge.

Sometimes, you don’t want to invite the entire family on vacation, or all of your friends and their friends. This house is a modest three bedrooms and sleeps six, which gives you all the excuse you need to keep your vacation a more intimate affair with just your nearest and dearest.

Thank the plumbing gods for the “modern” part of that barndominium description. The home may be a converted barn, but there are two bathrooms for you and your two-legged guests to enjoy.

This is your sleep cave, but if you want to enjoy the Old Man’s Cave, you’ll have to hike two miles to reach it. Named after a hermit who once lived there at the turn of the 19th century, the Old Man’s Cave is one of the most popular hiking spots in the area. If you keep on walking, you’ll reach the Devil’s Bathtub, which we’ve been assured is beautiful despite its name.

This is one of those areas where the list of nearby activities reads like the options at one of the most fantastic summer camps you could ever imagine. Swimming, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, rock climbing. Just about the only thing you will have to arrange yourself is the backyard tie-dying.

We are firmly of the opinion that whenever a vacation includes a hefty dose of physical activity, it should be required that you have access to a hot tub to soothe your aching muscles and alleviate the shock of being uprooted from your desk chair and put to work.

Personally, we are big fans of getting back to nature and doing a little hiking and forest bathing. We find a vacation spent walking through the woods is the perfect way to shake off the winter gloom… and the perfect place to make our to-do list for all the other places we want to go before the year is out.

Book Your Stay: Ivy Cottage, Hocking Hills, OH: $630/night via Vrbo