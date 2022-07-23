OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs, CA (Vrbo): We’ve seen some pretty spectacular homes in our day, but this one might just take the top prize. According to our proprietary rating system, it officially qualifies as “outrageously tricked out.” The property has staycation opportunities while you’re on your vacation; it has fire pits for its fire pits; it has more activities to choose from than a trip to Burning Man. If you get bored here, you are forever and always a lost cause.

This summer has had a distinctly apocalyptic vibe (we know, we’ve been saying that every year for three years…but we always mean it), what with the insane heat waves and the even more viral Covid waves and the game of whack a mole we’re currently playing with human rights. So, if you’re like us, you’re looking for a vacation spot that will give you a case of amnesia, one that tops every other holiday home you’ve ever stayed in.

From the start, you can see what we’re dealing with here. A pool is a requirement in any luxury property, but this one refuses to conform to typical over-the-top standards. Everyone has an infinity pool these days, but when’s the last time you saw a giant, perfect circle of water in the backyard?

Welcome to the bonafide vintage 1953 Silver Streak trailer where you can enjoy a little staycation while on vacation. (Think queen bed with both AC and heat.) In addition to the cool vibes, the airstream’s best feature is a high-powered telescope, all the better to see the desert stars late on a romantic night.

When you’re not on a romantic getaway in the Silver Streak, you’ll be staying in one of the main house’s seven bedrooms or in the private single-bedroom quarters of the guest house. That’s a lot of rooms, but with 7,000 square feet of interior space, there are still living areas galore to plan your various lounges in.

One through line of this property is fire: there are fireplaces and fire pits all over the place to assure you’ll never be short of warmth or ambiance on those chilly desert nights.

Normally when a house calls itself an “entertainer’s paradise,” it is referring to a single sauna or a tennis court. Not so in this Palm Springs enclave. There is hardly enough space to list all of the many games and amenities on the grounds, but we’ll give it our best shot. There is the hot tub and pool, of course. Then there is the outdoor pool and ping pong tables. A game patio features bocce ball, cornhole, yard dice, oversized Jenga, ladder golf, and ring and horseshoe toss. Plus, a 45-foot mini golf course. And that’s just the list for the outdoors…

This home might be packed with games (we haven’t even mentioned the indoor game room yet), but it’s still not a vacation we’d willingly take kids on. There’s just too much fun to be had for adults with not a care in the world–adults gone wild, if you will. That said, if you do choose to bring the little rascals, know that there is a kids’ room that comes fully loaded. Good luck controlling screen time when your wild ones have multiple video consoles in their private lair.

Speaking of a vacation free of responsibilities, one of the best features of the pool is the floating poker set. If you count your cards right, you may just win enough money to cover your portion of the stay.

You were probably sitting there thinking that your own gallery wall was pretty impressive…and then you saw this casual little corner nook. We’ve never seen a gallery wall quite so packed with colorful and eclectic art.

You’ve heard of a California King bed, but have you ever heard of an Alaskan King? If not, may we present you with this wonder that is a full 50% larger than the famous West Coast version. Not pictured: the private outdoor shower and lounge that also comes in this master suite. We think the rule of thumb should be, if you book the house, you get the first room pick.

This little sitting room might be a great place to watch the daytime pool action, but if you want to take in the colorful masterpiece in the sky at the end of the day, you will want to repair with a cocktail in hand to the sunset viewing pavilion. Yes, there is even a room for that.

The fabulous vision before you is but a wee private bathroom. For the real statement piece, head to the spa where you will find a sauna, steam rooms, and waterfall tub. Can you say, “it’s time for a self-care day”?

I think we’ve just fallen in love with a chair. These look like the magical love child of a hammock and an oversized rocker and we are here for it.

We’ve established by now that you will have more than you could ever need to entertain you at this holiday compound. But on the rare chance that you feel the need to venture beyond the property gates (what, you didn’t think there were gates?), you have the desert at your fingertips and all the hot spots of Palm Springs a short five-minute drive away.

We like to start every vacation by telling the property manager, “Good luck getting us to leave!” just to scare them a little. In this case, we’re being serious…

Book Your Stay: Entertainer's Paradise, Palm Springs, CA $2,620/night via Vrbo