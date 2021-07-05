OMG, I Want to Rent This House: Amagansett, New York

Napeague Bay House, Amagansett, NY (Vrbo): When you’re throwing a proper Fourth of July celebration, there is nothing more American than a weekend at the beach. (Well, that’s if you’re ignoring fireworks, apple pie, and the inevitable big family fight after the heat exhaustion has set in, but never mind all that.) And when it comes to beaches, there’s nothing like the Hamptons if you’re aspiring to run with America’s equivalent of the young, fun, and well-sauced contingent of the aristocracy.

There’s no need to cut down trees when you’re constructing your beach palace; learn to live with nature and build around them. With a deck like this, your weekend guests will think you’re both eco-friendly and in possession of a chic, green minimalist aesthetic. (Just don’t tell them the house isn’t actually yours.)

The home comes with an infinity pool and a hot tub, though this backyard paradise is placed so that you can forget you’re staying in modern digs and instead imagine that you’re the fanciest Jane swimming with your Tarzan in the middle of the Hamptons jungle.

Pair a couple bottles of the Hamptons drink of choice—crisp and refreshing rosé—with a roaring fire pit, and you’ll forget that you have a job and responsibilities. We hear “what’s email?” is a great excuse when your boss calls you out on being unexpectedly incommunicado.

This downstairs living area is like the ocean—open plan as far as the eye can see, though without any pesky seagulls.

The home comes with four bedrooms that can sleep eight, so you can invite an intimate group of your favorite people for a tasteful, yet rowdy summer soirée. Extra points if you include someone who loves to take on the role of chef, and another who will make the perfect sommelier for the long summer weekend.

We are suckers for a bathtub with a view. We’re pretty sure this isn’t the official definition of taking a “nature bath,” which generally includes walking and a path and full-on green immersion, but we think we like this version better.

Pucker up for the latest romantic comedy! Or opt for a viewing of Mare of Eastown, instead. We never say “no” to a Kate Winslet drama.

With millennial pink accents and the youthful glow of recessed lighting, consider this room your very own social media stage. Half the battle of creating inspiring Instagram and TikTok content is finding the perfect backdrop. #wokeuplikethis

We know we’re always talking about the views, but it’s just so hard to resist. Here, you have two vistas to choose from: the bay on one side, where you will enjoy posting up during sunsets, and a nature reserve and dunes on the other.

The Hamptons are the perfect place to shop local—veggies from the nearby farmer’s market, the fresh catch straight from the sea, and some wine from the North Fork—before assembling a Michelin-star worthy dinner. Or pick up some local lobster rolls and pass them off as your own culinary handiwork.

You could stay put for the whole weekend in this gorgeous home overlooking Napeague Bay, but it’s hard to resist a trip to the beach, especially when it’s less than half a mile away. Looking good, Lady Atlantic!

Now that you are Hampton’ing like the rich and famous (this verb is going to catch on, we swear), you deserve a vacation home that meets all of the requirements of said elite: private and secluded while still being in a prime location closest to all the hot spots. You can have it all (just don’t look at your bank balance).

The not so great news is that this home costs over $5,000 a night. On the other hand, that fee includes free access to all the water gear you need to hit the beach or the bay and pretend that you’re a real Olympian.

All good things must come to an end…unless you decide to extend your stay. And then you can call in sick and shack up at the beach for as long as you want, or until the owners of this gorgeous house kick you out. We hear a Hamptons squatting charge is all the rage right now.

Book Your Stay: Napeague Bay House, Amagansett, NY: $5,375/night via Vrbo