OMG, I Want to Rent This House: Jamaica, Vermont

Green Mountain Modern House, Jamaica, VT on Vrbo: The New Year’s confetti has settled and the months of cold weather seem to be stretching endlessly into the future. You guessed it: we think it’s time for yet another vacation. (They're like diamonds—you can never have too many.) A winter escape is in order, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need an escape from winter. When you’re sitting in the middle of the fluffy white Vermont wilderness doing your best impression of an A-list snow bunny, all thoughts of the dirty melting slush back home and your already broken 2020 resolutions will melt right away.

On the outskirts of the historic (read: old n’ charming—it was settled in 1780) village of Jamaica, there is a thoroughly modern cabin that is only a 10 minute drive away from the slopes of the Stratton Mountain Resort. This Green Mountain house has everything you need to stop worrying about whether the groundhog is amenable to bribes (no shadow, please).

Three spacious bedrooms give you the option to invite friends or leave them at home, or you can strike a compromise by claiming the downstairs room with its own private entrance as your own. But the most important part of this so-called cabin (in our humble opinion, it takes a little less luxury, and a little more rusticity to earn that title) is a simple trio: a wood-burning cast iron stove, gingham decorative accents, and a gorgeous sauna.

This home may not be ski-in, ski-out, but it is surrounded by a forest and the Ball Mountain River. To take advantage of these natural features, the architect designed the Green Mountain retreat so that the rushing water can be seen from every bedroom. In the summer, it makes the perfect backdrop to an evening spent roasting s’mores in the backyard.

But enough about this cozy non-cottage. As much as you might be tempted to curl up under the blankets and do your best impression of a hibernating bear, there are slopes to ski and towns to explore.

Stratton Mountain Resort is the closest option and, with 99 trails, it has a little something for every level of skier in your group. More importantly, it has already enjoyed a few good snowfalls this year backed up by a professional snow-making operation to make sure that the slopes stay gorgeously groomed. For those who prefer a little variety in their winter-sport backdrop, there are plenty of other mountains nearby, each its own special snowflake. The small, family-owned Bromley, the kid-friendly Okemo, or the more creatively named Mt. Snow and Magic Mountain are all an easy drive from the Green Mountain home.

For those who don't get their kicks by donning enough clothing to look like the Michelin man and then hurling themselves down steep mountain inclines, a trip to Manchester may be in order. A massage at the Spa at Equinox, a locals-endorsed burrito at Cilantro, a trip to the outlet malls and Northshire bookstore will keep you occupied before meeting the rest of your party at SoLo Farm & Table in South Londonderry for—you guessed it—a delicious farm-to-table evening.

After all the Vermont delicacies have been consumed, all the mountains skied, and all the spas…spa’d, retreat to your not-so-little cabin in the woods and hunker down. May we suggest you stay put for the rest of winter?

Book Your Stay: Green Mountain Modern House in Jamaica, VT: $320/night via Vrbo