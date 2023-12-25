‘One Life to Live’ Soap Opera Star Kamar de los Reyes Dead at 56

Call of Duty and One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes died in Los Angeles on Sunday after a brief battle with cancer, his family said. He was 56.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes made a name for himself playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera starting in 1995. He also played a villain named Rual Menendez in four iterations of Call of Duty, the ultra-popular video game franchise, and landed roles in Valley of the Dolls, ER, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, Castle, and more.

More recently, the actor played a recurring part in the CW’s All American and ABC’s The Rookie. He also had roles in the as-yet unreleased Hulu show Washington Black and in Marvel’s Daredevil series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

De los Reyes originally studied singing and dancing, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue the latter in the 1980s. He started his acting career in off-Broadway productions of “Blade to the Heat” and Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” alongside Patrick Stewart.

He is survived by his wife, One Life to Live co-star Sherri Saum; their twin sons Michael and John, age 9; and his son Caylen, age 26. He posted about the older boy in his latest Instagram post, writing: “Always knew you’d do great things - never dreamed how great. My pride to have you as my son overwhelms me.”