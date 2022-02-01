CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Suspect Arrested After Active Shooter Situation at Virginia College
ONGOING
One person has been arrested after an active shooter situation sent Bridgewater College in Virginia into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, the school said. The college alerted its community at 1:24 p.m. to shelter in place over reports of an active shooter. Campus police as well as officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and state police responded. An individual was apprehended off-campus shortly after 2 p.m., the school said. Campus police could not confirm reports of injuries and calls to Harrisburg police and the local sheriff’s office were not immediately returned. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a tweet he was briefed on the incident and would continue to monitor it.