OnlyFans Model Stabbed Boyfriend in Heart in Miami Condo, Authorities Say

The OnlyFans model charged with murdering her boyfriend in their luxury Miami high-rise in April fatally stabbed him in the heart during a violent domestic dispute, authorities said Thursday.

Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 3 death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. The charges came after Clenney and her attorney repeatedly claimed that she acted out of self-defense that day at the One Pariso luxury building.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle said Thursday.

