To Make the Best Pizza Of Your Life, You Just Need This Oven

I’ve been trying to transform my backyard recently. It’s nice to be able to spend prolonged periods of time outside, away from my phone or computer, and to just enjoy some fresh air. But better yet, I’ve taken to cooking most of my meals out there, too. It’s grilling season after all, and so I’ve upped my game. And while grilling is great, this summer I’m working towards perfecting another craft: making pizza.

If you’ve made your own pizza, you know that your regular oven just doesn't get hot enough and a grill really doesn’t either. An Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven will allow you to make restaurant quality pizza in the comfort of your backyard. The Koda gets hot enough to cook in less than 15 minutes, and can reach temperatures of up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet, instead of being a humongous brick pizza oven, this small, portable, pizza oven has foldable legs and can be set up on any table. It’s made with cold-rolled carbon steel that’s high temperature resistant, and comes with a stone baking board to crisp the bottom of your zza. Cooking the perfect, leoparded, Neapolitan pizza takes just 60 seconds, which amazes me everytime I fire it up. But better yet, you can throw some vegetables, fish, and even some steaks in there too. You can even make desserts if you want.

The Koda is truly the perfect Father’s Day gift — it’ll keep dad busy, and is the coolest gadget out there. But you might just want to buy it for yourself. Nothing is better than good pizza, except good pizza you can make yourself.

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven Buy on Ooni $ 329 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.