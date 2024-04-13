Organized Noize Producer Rico Wade Dead at 52

Music producer Rico Wade, a pioneering member of the legendary Organized Noize production team, has died at the age of 52. A representative from Wade’s team confirmed his passing to AllHipHop, but did not say when or where he died, or give a cause of death.

As a part of Organized Noize, Wade worked closely with The Dungeon Family, an Atlanta-based hip hop music collective known for crafting the funky sound of Southern hip hop. The big-name group included both members of Outkast, CeeLo Green, Janelle Monae, to name a few.

With Organized Noize, Wade co-wrote and produced TLC’s iconic R&B anthem “Waterfalls.” He also helped to produce En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go,” and Ludacris’ “Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!).”

Rapper Killer Mike, who was also a member of the Dungeon Family, posted on Instagram about the passing of his close collaborator. “I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss,” he said. “I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all.”

“I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll,” he wrote.

Wade is also related to the rapper Future, who has said he owes his career to Wade’s support. “Nobody could ever do what Rico Wade did for me. … Everything I know about music, I know because of Rico,” said Future in 2014.