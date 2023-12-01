Our Place Launched the Perfect Gift for the Home Cook on Your List This Holiday Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Much like the air fryer, the era of the Instant Pot has introduced its fair share of dupes and spinoffs claiming to be the best in the game. But in an ever-expanding sea of pressure cookers and slow cookers, which one really reigns supreme? Look no further than the recently released Dream Cooker from Our Place—a must-have gift for any culinary gurus this holiday season.

Our Place, the creator of the beloved, social media-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot, has taken things beyond the stove and expanded into tableware, linens, and, most recently, sleek appliances with the launch of a dynamic duo: the 6-in-1 Wonder Oven and the appropriately named Dream Cooker, a multi-cooker that will seamlessly replace your slow cooker and pressure cooker and take your culinary prestige up a major notch.

What is the Dream Cooker?

The Dream Cooker takes a frills-free, streamlined approach to preparing cuisine, from crafting aromatic one-pot meals and slow cooking succulent, melt-in-your-mouth meats, like pulled pork and corned beef.

Instead of relying on complicated, confusing and countless presets that are ever present on other brands (the Instant Pot alone has at least a dozen options, even a Porridge setting), the Dream Cooker is equipped with four functional, easy-to-use modes: Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Saute/Sear, and Keep Warm. And you don’t have to be a professional chef to get it right, either.

Our Place Dream Cooker Down From $250 The Dream Cooker utilizes time and temp (low, medium, high) to its advantage to craft what are sure to become your favorite meals, whether that’s pasta, a winter stew, savory meats, and much more. You don’t need to have a chef’s aptitude to work the appliance either; just a baseline knowledge of estimated cook time and temperature, and you’re on your way to getting dinner on the table faster than ever before. Our Place even has some recipes you can try out in the Dream Cooker, including a Black Bean Soup and Green Chili Pork. Buy At Our Place $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Though it did take a couple of uses to master some of my mainstay weeknight recipes, including a family-favorite jambalaya and a lightened-up fried rice, the results were even more delicious in using the Dream Cooker. Everything from texture to the marriage of flavors and ingredients was noticeably better in this appliance. I also appreciated the efficient hands-free steam release as well.

It’s Pretty and Easy to Clean to Boot

If aesthetics and design are important to you and your kitchen—we totally get it—the Dream Cooker is undoubtedly the most beautiful multi-cooker that will grace your countertops alongside a colorful KitchenAid mixer. The sturdy appliance comes in four matte colorways to choose from, including black and blue salt, and is a gorgeous piece you won’t rush to tuck away in cabinets when you’re done with dinner.

What’s more, the six-quart inner pot has a non-stick, toxin-free coating that you can easily clean in a cinch. Whereas some other multi-cooker pots, which are often made with difficult-to-scrub stainless steel, require an overnight soak or wire brush to get fully clean, you’ll be able to clean the inner pot quickly and efficiently without issue. No soak required!

Who is the Dream Cooker For?

If you’re someone who hopped on the Instant Pot craze years ago, you might be wondering if the Dream Cooker is really for you or anyone else on your holiday list. While it would be easy to compare the Dream Cooker to the name-brand Instant Pot and Crockpot, the difference in performance is noticeable and worth the upgrade. You don’t have to babysit the machine to get the job done, and while you may need to trial and error some dishes to get them just right, the learning curve is easy to conquer.

Especially for those who aren’t familiar with or have never used a multi-cooker and don't want to tinker with a dozen presets and options, the Dream Cooker is a great, approachable piece to start with, and thus something I definitely recommend for any novice, beginner’s kitchen.

