Many brands are nodding to the Lunar New Year this year, and our favorite cookware brand, Our Place, is no exception. Hot off the heels of a collaboration with Selena Gomez, the latest Lunar New Year launch on our radar is from the on-trend kitchenware brand, Our Place. Though known for their industry-disrupting, multi-functional pots and pans, the latest release also includes beautiful rabbit-themed tableware designed by artist and illustrator Vanilla Chi.

The limited-edition Always Pan and Perfect Pot (the brand’s two hero products) are a deep lacquer red called Firecracker. The duo can do “everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming” and are made with nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating; they go from stovetop to table seamlessly. The design incorporates useful features like pour spouts and locking lids, and includes accessories like wooden spatulas and a stainless steel steamer basket. Both pieces can be purchased together at a discounted price. I really can’t get enough of the mesmerizing artist’s design of the rabbit rice bowl set, which is hand-glazed and includes chopsticks with stoneware rests. I'll be eating everything in these bowls for years to come!

Year of the Rabbit Collection Buy At Our Place $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

