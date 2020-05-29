Outdoor Voices and Merrell Collaborate on the Perfect Summer Hiking Boot

Outdoor Voices is one of my personal favorite athleisure and exercise brands. Their clothes, especially their sweatpants, are just so incredibly soft. But better yet, they know how to team up better than anyone else. They have a great collaboration on some HOKA running shoes, and this October, they debuted their first collaboration with Merrell, the iconic hiking boot company. The good news is, there’s another collaboration, just in time for summer.

While the October collaboration boasted extreme waterproofing, the new Men’s Moab 2 Mid Vent by Outdoor Voices and Merrell is the perfect summer hiking shoe. It has the classic, timeless Moab silhouette along with a sturdy and thick Vibram sole with a slightly elevated heel. This provides the shoe, and thereby you, with unparalleled traction on any terrain. But what makes them so perfect is that they are extremely breathable and lightweight. That means this summer, you can get outside for hikes and not worry about your feet getting all sticky and sweaty and gross; you won’t overheat in these. Instead, you’ll just get the expected comfort and durability you’d expect from a Merrell boot and all the style you want from Outdoor Voices gear.

And on top of all of that, they are uniquely colored in Silver Burch. The silver and blue coloring is pretty great: it allows you to show off how rugged you’ve been in them. Based on the quality and comfort, you’re going to tear these up (if it is even possible to tear them).

Men’s Moab 2 Mid Vent Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.