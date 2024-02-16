‘Outer Banks’ Star Speaks Out After Allegedly Attacking Vegas Hospital Employees

Outer Banks star Austin North said on Thursday night he has “very little memory” of an alleged incident in a Las Vegas emergency room earlier this week that ended in his arrest for gross misdemeanor battery.

North, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly attacking two nurses and a phlebotomist at the University Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by TMZ earlier on Thursday. After attacking at least one more person, he was restrained by security officers and handcuffed to a gurney until police arrived.

There was seemingly no provocation for the alleged assault, and it was not immediately clear at the time why he’d been brought to the emergency room.

In a statement on social media, North said he was “deeply upset” by what had taken place in Vegas.

“My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack,” he said. “Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

North said he had the “utmost” respect for healthcare and medical workers.

“I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had,” he continued. “Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

The actor, who plays Topper in the hit Netflix series, had been in Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. “So grateful for the amazing Super Bowl experience courtesy of @cadillac” he captioned an Instagram video sharing highlights of the weekend, tagging other brands who went “above and beyond.”